Beaufort County winter storm center: What you need to know for Thursday

Do you have a question for our storm center team that isn’t answered below?
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you. Please call our newsroom at 877-706-8133, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet’s Facebook page or the Gazette’s Facebook page.
Weather reports ...
▪ LATEST FORECAST: Lowcountry residents wake up to black ice, dangerous road conditions, closed bridges
Never miss a local story.
▪ When will the snow and ice melt in the Lowcountry?
▪ Gov. McMaster warns SC ‘it’s going to stay cold’ long after the snow stops falling
▪ What’s a ‘bombogenesis’ snowstorm, and why is the ‘bomb cyclone’ about to freeze you?
Road conditions ...
▪ Need to go to Savannah? This is what’s happening with the Talmadge Bridge
▪ Is the Cross Island Parkway open yet?
▪ Some Beaufort County bridges reopened following SC winter storm, others closed
▪ It’s still slow-going on I-95 after nightmare road conditions and a hard freeze
▪ ‘8 miles in 6.5 hours:’ Nightmare traffic reported near SC-Georgia border
▪ If you want to avoid sleet or snow, stick to these Beaufort County roads
▪ Do you live in a gated community on Hilton Head? Here’s what you need to know about road clearing
▪ Here’s why SC treated only the bridges in Beaufort County and not the roads
Check traffic conditions ...
▪ Traffic cameras: Click here to see live views of Beaufort County roads
▪ Traffic speed: Click here to find out how fast traffic is moving in Beaufort County
What’s open Thursday?
Other closures ...
▪ Which Beaufort County offices, schools and day cares will still be closed on Thursday?
Airports
▪ Here’s what to know if you’re flying out of Savannah Hilton Head Airport
Power and water ...
▪ Snow stopped yesterday, but nearly 1,000 in Beaufort County still without power
▪ Your Beaufort County pipes might have already burst, even if you can’t tell
Quick tips to know
▪ Snow hacks for your car: Vinegar, cooking spray, socks and shaving cream
When it snows in the South ...
▪ 20 adorable Lowcountry pups that are crazy about snow. And 1 that isn’t.
▪ Stay off the roads! When it snows in Bluffton, even the cops get stuck
▪ Will your trees and plants survive this Lowcountry winter storm?
▪ People in SC are Googling ‘how to eat snow’ like crazy
▪ Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how often this happens
▪ What do Beaufort County’s homeless do when hell freezes over in paradise?
▪ Slips and falls are breaking bones as SC winter storm rolls in
Comments