Weather

Beaufort County winter storm center: What you need to know for Thursday

By Liz Farrell And Mandy Matney

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

mmatney@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 08:39 AM

Do you have a question for our storm center team that isn’t answered below?

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you. Please call our newsroom at 877-706-8133, email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story below or direct message us on the Packet’s Facebook page or the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Weather reports ...

▪  LATEST FORECAST: Lowcountry residents wake up to black ice, dangerous road conditions, closed bridges

▪  When will the snow and ice melt in the Lowcountry?

▪  Gov. McMaster warns SC ‘it’s going to stay cold’ long after the snow stops falling

▪  What’s a ‘bombogenesis’ snowstorm, and why is the ‘bomb cyclone’ about to freeze you?

Road conditions ...

▪  Need to go to Savannah? This is what’s happening with the Talmadge Bridge

▪  Is the Cross Island Parkway open yet?

▪  Some Beaufort County bridges reopened following SC winter storm, others closed

▪  It’s still slow-going on I-95 after nightmare road conditions and a hard freeze

▪  ‘8 miles in 6.5 hours:’ Nightmare traffic reported near SC-Georgia border

▪  If you want to avoid sleet or snow, stick to these Beaufort County roads

▪  Do you live in a gated community on Hilton Head? Here’s what you need to know about road clearing

▪  Here’s why SC treated only the bridges in Beaufort County and not the roads

Check traffic conditions ...

▪  Traffic cameras: Click here to see live views of Beaufort County roads

▪  Traffic speed: Click here to find out how fast traffic is moving in Beaufort County

What’s open Thursday?

▪  Restaurants

▪  Grocery stores

Other closures ...

▪  Which Beaufort County offices, schools and day cares will still be closed on Thursday?

Airports

▪  Here’s what to know if you’re flying out of Savannah Hilton Head Airport

Power and water ...

▪  Snow stopped yesterday, but nearly 1,000 in Beaufort County still without power

▪  Your Beaufort County pipes might have already burst, even if you can’t tell

Quick tips to know

▪  Snow hacks for your car: Vinegar, cooking spray, socks and shaving cream

When it snows in the South ...

▪  20 adorable Lowcountry pups that are crazy about snow. And 1 that isn’t.

▪  Stay off the roads! When it snows in Bluffton, even the cops get stuck

▪  Will your trees and plants survive this Lowcountry winter storm?

▪  People in SC are Googling ‘how to eat snow’ like crazy

▪  Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how often this happens

▪  What do Beaufort County’s homeless do when hell freezes over in paradise?

▪  Slips and falls are breaking bones as SC winter storm rolls in

