McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

    Submitted video and the Beaufort County Traffic Cameras show snow is falling across portions of Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Weather

If you want to avoid sleet or snow, stick to these Beaufort County roads

By Maggie Angst And Kelly Meyerhofer

mangst@islandpacket.com

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 01:50 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 37 MINUTES AGO

As snow continues to fall in Beaufort County, transportation crews are working hard to get roads cleared for motorists.

On Wednesday morning, the initial battle for the crews was against ice. By the afternoon, however, it quickly became a battle against snow and sleet accumulation, according to Kevin Turner, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Nine plows and 11 salt spreaders were working around Beaufort County as of Wednesday afternoon aiming to clear the biggest, bulkiest snow accumulation from the roadways. The size of the County’s plow and salt spreading crew rivals the crew in Charleston, Turner said.

The Department’s main priorities in Beaufort County are U.S. 17, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, S.C. 170 and S.C. 46. Once those roads are cleared, the plows will move onto secondary roads that are less traveled, Turner said.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

