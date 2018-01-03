If you want to avoid sleet or snow, stick to these Beaufort County roads

As snow continues to fall in Beaufort County, transportation crews are working hard to get roads cleared for motorists.
On Wednesday morning, the initial battle for the crews was against ice. By the afternoon, however, it quickly became a battle against snow and sleet accumulation, according to Kevin Turner, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Nine plows and 11 salt spreaders were working around Beaufort County as of Wednesday afternoon aiming to clear the biggest, bulkiest snow accumulation from the roadways. The size of the County’s plow and salt spreading crew rivals the crew in Charleston, Turner said.
The Department’s main priorities in Beaufort County are U.S. 17, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, S.C. 170 and S.C. 46. Once those roads are cleared, the plows will move onto secondary roads that are less traveled, Turner said.
Never miss a local story.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments