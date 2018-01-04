Savannah Hilton Head International Airport
Here’s what to know if you’re flying out of Savannah Hilton Head Airport

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 09:05 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Both runways at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport remained closed Thursday morning because of harsh winter weather conditions, leaving thousands of passengers grounded for a second day.

The airport received 1.2 inches of snow Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, which was the seventh-highest snowfall on record for the airport.

Airport maintenance does not have equipment to clear runways of snow and ice because winter weather is so rare in Savannah, said Lori Lynah, director of marketing for the Savannah Hilton Head Airport. The airport is at the mercy of the weather and the sunshine to clear the runways, Lynah said.

All flights Thursday morning were canceled. As of 8:30 a.m., it was unclear when flights would resume, but the airport is closely communicating with airlines, Lynah said.

Since flight schedules are apt to change throughout the day, Lynah said passengers should keep checking with their airlines.

Only four planes flew out of the airport early Wednesday morning before snow began falling. About 4,500 passengers on 78 inbound and outbound flights saw their trips canceled Wednesday.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

