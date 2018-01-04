A deputy blocks the eastbound lanes of the Cross Island Parkway ramp at Gumtree Road.
Is the Cross Island Parkway open on Hilton Head?

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 08:31 AM

As of early Thursday morning, the Hilton Head Island Cross Island Parkway was still closed to motorists.

The Cross Island Parkway closed early Wednesday morning and has not been reopened since, unlike other bridges across Beaufort County.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, county roads are icy and conditions worsened overnight.

The sheriff’s office urges residents “not to drive until conditions approve, which will hopefully be over the next several hours,” according to a news release.

The U.S. 278 bridges on and off Hilton Head are still open.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

