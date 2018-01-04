Vehicles and tractor-trailers are backed up on I-95 in Hardeeville just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Vehicles and tractor-trailers are backed up on I-95 in Hardeeville just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic camera image
Vehicles and tractor-trailers are backed up on I-95 in Hardeeville just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. Traffic camera image

Weather

Lowcountry residents waking up to black ice, dangerous road conditions

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 06:20 AM

Snow and ice remain frozen on Beaufort and Jasper county roads and highways Thursday morning, making for treacherous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reports that low temperatures through daybreak will cause recently fallen snow and ice to remain frozen on roads.

Temperatures likely will not be above freezing until after 10 a.m. for most locales in southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, the weather service said. Wind chills will be as low as 10 degrees in many areas.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Beaufort and Jasper counties until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was responding to multiple accidents as heavy traffic continues on I-95 across the state just before 6 a.m. Vehicles and tractor-trailers were at an apparent standstill along the highway in Hardeeville, according to the traffic camera system.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island remains closed.

Residents are advised to stay off the roads except in emergencies, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

    Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia.

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening
Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.
Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

View More Video