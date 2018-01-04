Lowcountry residents waking up to black ice, dangerous road conditions

Snow and ice remain frozen on Beaufort and Jasper county roads and highways Thursday morning, making for treacherous driving conditions.
The National Weather Service in Charleston reports that low temperatures through daybreak will cause recently fallen snow and ice to remain frozen on roads.
Temperatures likely will not be above freezing until after 10 a.m. for most locales in southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, the weather service said. Wind chills will be as low as 10 degrees in many areas.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Beaufort and Jasper counties until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was responding to multiple accidents as heavy traffic continues on I-95 across the state just before 6 a.m. Vehicles and tractor-trailers were at an apparent standstill along the highway in Hardeeville, according to the traffic camera system.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island remains closed.
Residents are advised to stay off the roads except in emergencies, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments