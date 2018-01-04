Chatham Emergency Management Agency
Chatham Emergency Management Agency

Need to go to Savannah? This is what’s happening with the Talmadge Bridge

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 09:40 AM

The southbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge are open around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Chatham County Emergency Management public information officer Abby Murphy.

The northbound lanes are currently closed as workers attempt to remove a truck that is obstructing the traffic flow in that direction, Murphy said. There is no estimate for when the truck might be cleared.

While southbound lanes might be open, people should still exercise caution in crossing the bridge.

“It is icy, but it has been treated,” said Murphy. “So people just need to be very careful going over it.”

Murphy said that there was no traffic backup as of around 9 a.m. but attributed that to the fact that many might be unaware that the southbound lanes were open. She could not speak to future traffic conditions.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

