Slips and falls are breaking bones as SC winter storm rolls in

Emergency responders are answering a grwoing number of calls of people falling on ice, Bluffton Fire Department Capt. Randy Hunter said Wednesday morning.
“The ice is building up on the sidewalks and walk areas,” Hunter said. “We are recommending people stay inside and stay safe.” The falls have resulted in some broken bones, he said.
He said his department, along with other Beaufort County emergency responders, has received multiple calls for falls. He did not provide specific numbers.
“Emergency responders have to go out and respond to these calls,” Hunter said. “The more people we can keep inside and safe the less everyone has to be in danger.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
