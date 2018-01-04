It’s still slow-going on I-95 after nightmare road conditions and a hard freeze

It’s still not safe to travel I-95 in the Lowcountry on Thursday, and the S.C. Dept. of Transportation is discouraging motorists from venturing out on that roadway in the wake of snow, ice and last night’s hard freeze.
The interstate is one major South Carolina highway that SCDOT said is “periodically having ice issues causing delays” in a 6 a.m. Thursday news release. According to the department’s SCDOT 511 website, much of the current traffic — especially southbound — is moving under 30 mph between Ridgeland and the Georgia state line.
Collisions have been reported as recently as the past hour, when a northbound accident closed a lane near Exit 21 at 7:05 a.m, according to SCDOT’s Low Country Twitter feed.
And a southbound collision near Exit 8 closed the right lane around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT 511.
“I’ve done some checking on I-95, and the issue we’re dealing with is significant icing,” S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Thursday morning. “So our biggest plea is if you don’t have to get out on the road and travel, please don’t.”
Southern advised that motorists in need of assistance can reach the Highway Patrol by dialing *47. If you have to travel, Southern advised that you decrease your speed and increase your following distance.
Collisions — some of which blocked all lanes at some points — were reported throughout the predawn hours on that Twitter feed. Nearly a dozen collisions occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, according to that feed.
Accidents on I-95 snarled traffic for hours Wednesday.
Leaving Bluffton around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a reporter with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette said she had not made it to Savannah as of 8 p.m. She confirmed two tractor-trailer accidents southbound and one northbound. An editor for the newspapers reported a commute of more than four hours from Bluffton to Savannah.
This story will be updated.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
