Update: Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies respond to 86 accidents over last two days

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Even though snow stopped falling late Wednesday, road conditions across Beaufort County remain treacherous.

Since 7 a.m. Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 86 traffic accidents and 40 of those involved at least some type of injury, according to spokesperson Bob Bromage.

From 6 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, the Bluffton Police Department had responded to 16 accidents, including one which involved injuries, according to spokesperson Joy Nelson.

A little before 9 a.m. Thursday, an SUV full of passengers skidded off of U.S. 278, under the Bluffton flyover.

The vehicle was traveling off Hilton Head toward Bluffton when it attempted to change lanes and flew off the road, according to a bystander.

The sheriff’s office and EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Kevin Turner, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said his transportation crews are focusing on clearing and treating higher level bridges and U.S. 278 onto and off of Hilton Head.

The temperatures Thursday are warmer than they were on Wednesday, but Turner said this could actually cause more problems for motorists.

“Our focus is to try and maintain those bridges so that they are traversable,” Turner said. “With the sun coming out, it can melt some of the ice. If the ice melts, the roads can actually become more slick, so we’re working to maintain traction as best as possible.”

Crews are using salt, sand and the chemical treatment brine to maintain traction.