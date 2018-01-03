Planning on eating snow today? People in SC are Googling it like crazy

Snow is expected to make its way to the Lowcountry on Wednesday, a rare occurrence for climate that accommodates palmetto trees and sandy beaches.
While many Beaufort County residents have resolved to stay indoors, others want to make the most of out of this rare event. That means snowmen, sledding — and snow cream.
In fact, as of Wednesday morning, three of the most popular Google searches in South Carolina were “snow cream recipe,” “how to make snow cream” and “snow ice cream recipe.”
Searches for the topic of “snow cream” rose by 1,000 percent Wednesday.
Here’s how to make it.
First, you’ll need clean snow. It’s best to gather the snow when it’s fresh, after it’s begun to fall. If the snow is yellow or brown, leave it on the ground.
You’ll need sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. Different recipes call for different amounts, but one recipe from the Food Network is fairly standard: 8 cups of snow, 14-ounce can of condensed milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
Put the snow in a large bowl. Add in the condensed milk and vanilla. Mix it up. And serve it immediately.
