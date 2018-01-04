Snow stopped yesterday, but more than 1,000 in Beaufort County still without power

Hundreds of people in Beaufort County are still without power a day after a winter storm blanketed the area in ice and snow.
As of 9:35 a.m., there are 829 outages being reported by the SCE&G website in Beaufort County being caused by two incidents. Palmetto Electric was reporting 321 outages.
Jasper County was reporting two outages caused by a single incident at around 9:35 a.m., while a single incident in Colleton County was causing four outages, according to the SCE&G website.
Ginny Jones, spokeswoman for SCE&G, said yesterday that the company was working to restore full power to the area, but that crew safety in making those repairs was a top concern.
Never miss a local story.
“We need to make sure our crews are safe when they go out to make repairs, and we hope to have them out as soon as possible as soon as conditions are safe,” she said.
With dangerous black ice affecting driving conditions and bitter, sub-freezing temperatures gripping the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, “safe” was not a word being bandied about by many.
In the aftermath of the winter storm, several Beaufort County schools, agencies and businesses are still closed. Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority released a press statement yesterday announcing they would be closed until noon on Thursday, citing the safety of its employees.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments