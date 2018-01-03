A palm tree on Hilton Head was hit with freezing rain and starts to accumulate some snow on its branches.
A palm tree on Hilton Head was hit with freezing rain and starts to accumulate some snow on its branches. Submitted
A palm tree on Hilton Head was hit with freezing rain and starts to accumulate some snow on its branches. Submitted

Weather

Will your trees and plants survive this Lowcountry winter storm?

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 02:35 PM

You’re not the only one having a hard time dealing with Wednesday’s winter storm. Your plants and trees are also facing a battle of their own.

According to John Snow, arborist for Jones Brothers Tree Surgeons on Hilton Head Island, residents can expect to see broken tree branches, sagging limbs and possibly some dead plants in the coming days and weeks.

“A lot of our plants are susceptible to the cold,” Snow said. “I would expect a lot of trees and plants to be significantly damaged from the freezing rain and snow.”

According to the National Weather Service, up to 4 inches of snow was expected to fall in Beaufort County on Wednesday. If that happens, Snow said, “it is conceivable we will see limb breakage, because they (the trees) are definitely not accustomed to weight-loading like your Northern trees.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Some plants are going to die, particularly ones that came up from Florida. It’s not uncommon to see that,” he added.

According to Snow, if residents did not cover their plants and trees ahead of the storm, there is not a whole lot they can do immediately.

Once the weather starts to warm up, Snow recommends to start watering and fertilizing plants to help them recover from any potential damage they endured.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Pause
Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Snow blankets Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park 0:39

Snow blankets Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

  • Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

    Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall.

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

View More Video