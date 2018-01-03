Will your trees and plants survive this Lowcountry winter storm?

You’re not the only one having a hard time dealing with Wednesday’s winter storm. Your plants and trees are also facing a battle of their own.
According to John Snow, arborist for Jones Brothers Tree Surgeons on Hilton Head Island, residents can expect to see broken tree branches, sagging limbs and possibly some dead plants in the coming days and weeks.
“A lot of our plants are susceptible to the cold,” Snow said. “I would expect a lot of trees and plants to be significantly damaged from the freezing rain and snow.”
According to the National Weather Service, up to 4 inches of snow was expected to fall in Beaufort County on Wednesday. If that happens, Snow said, “it is conceivable we will see limb breakage, because they (the trees) are definitely not accustomed to weight-loading like your Northern trees.”
Never miss a local story.
“Some plants are going to die, particularly ones that came up from Florida. It’s not uncommon to see that,” he added.
According to Snow, if residents did not cover their plants and trees ahead of the storm, there is not a whole lot they can do immediately.
Once the weather starts to warm up, Snow recommends to start watering and fertilizing plants to help them recover from any potential damage they endured.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments