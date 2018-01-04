Some Beaufort ice is turning to slush. But here’s why you should stay cautious on the road.

More Videos

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Pause
Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah 1:15

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah

  • Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

    The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice.

The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Traffic

Some Beaufort ice is turning to slush. But here’s why you should stay cautious on the road.

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

January 04, 2018 10:35 AM

UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO

Frozen roads are turning to slush on some main thoroughfares in northern Beaufort County, while some areas remain frozen over.

Bridges to and from Lady’s Island remain open, as does the Russell Bell Bridge in Port Royal near Parris Island. The Harriet Tubman Bridge on U.S. 17 has also reopened.

Much of Ribaut Road and Boundary Street has turned to slush, though areas in shady spots remained frozen at about noon Thursday.

A pickup truck was seen in a slow spin on Paris Avenue in Port Royal and nearly struck a parked car.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A car ran off the road on Parris Island Gateway near Robert Smalls Parkway, traffic cameras show. Beaufort Police and a tow truck are on the scene as traffic is backing up.

Traffic is moving elsewhere throughout northern Beaufort County.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Pause
Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah 1:15

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah

  • Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

    The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice.

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

View More Video