Some Beaufort ice is turning to slush. But here’s why you should stay cautious on the road.

Frozen roads are turning to slush on some main thoroughfares in northern Beaufort County, while some areas remain frozen over.
Bridges to and from Lady’s Island remain open, as does the Russell Bell Bridge in Port Royal near Parris Island. The Harriet Tubman Bridge on U.S. 17 has also reopened.
Much of Ribaut Road and Boundary Street has turned to slush, though areas in shady spots remained frozen at about noon Thursday.
A pickup truck was seen in a slow spin on Paris Avenue in Port Royal and nearly struck a parked car.
Never miss a local story.
A car ran off the road on Parris Island Gateway near Robert Smalls Parkway, traffic cameras show. Beaufort Police and a tow truck are on the scene as traffic is backing up.
Traffic is moving elsewhere throughout northern Beaufort County.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments