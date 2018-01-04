Thursday’s road report: Here’s where SCDOT’s clearing crews are focused

More Videos 0:15 Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville Pause 1:16 Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 0:30 Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:42 Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:51 Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 1:55 Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:15 Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions. Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions. Jay Karr and Mandy Matney Edited by areese@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions. Jay Karr and Mandy Matney Edited by areese@islandpacket.com