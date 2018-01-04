Thursday’s road report: Here’s where SCDOT’s clearing crews are focused

More Videos

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah

  Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

    Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions.

Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions. Jay Karr and Mandy Matney Edited by areese@islandpacket.com
Hilton Head Island's roads were covered with snow and ice on Thursday morning. The Cross Island Parkway remains closed due to the icy conditions. Jay Karr and Mandy Matney Edited by areese@islandpacket.com

Thursday's road report: Here's where SCDOT's clearing crews are focused

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 11:32 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 42 MINUTES AGO

In spite of some sunshine and warming temperatures, Beaufort County roads remain slick Thursday morning.

While most Beaufort County bridges have reopened after Wednesday’s winter storm, Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway remains closed to due icy conditions.

Crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation are focusing on maintaining the U.S. 278 bridges on and off Hilton Head Island and trying to de-ice the Cross Island Parkway, according to Kevin Turner, a spokesperson for the Department.

The crews are also beginning to move from primary Beaufort County routes to high-traffic secondary roads and main roads that connect people from outside the county, such as S.C. 46 and U.S. 17, Turner said.

“There’s very little cloud coverage, which is favorable, and we’ve got better temperatures that yesterday, so we’re hoping to make a lot of headway,” he said.

Residents are still advised to stay off the roads if possible, as freezing overnight temperatures did make conditions worse and melting snow may not help the situation either.

“With the sun coming out, it can melt some of the ice,” Turner said. “If the ice melts, the roads can actually become more slick, so we’re working to maintain traction as best as possible.”

Crews are using salt, sand and the chemical treatment brine to try and maintain traction on Beaufort County bridges.

Since 7 a.m. Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office had responded to 86 traffic accidents and 40 of those involved at least some type of injury.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah 1:15

Take a virtual tour through a snow-covered Savannah

    The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice.

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

