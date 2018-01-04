Thursday’s road report: Here’s where SCDOT’s clearing crews are focused

In spite of some sunshine and warming temperatures, Beaufort County roads remain slick Thursday morning.
While most Beaufort County bridges have reopened after Wednesday’s winter storm, Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway remains closed to due icy conditions.
Crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation are focusing on maintaining the U.S. 278 bridges on and off Hilton Head Island and trying to de-ice the Cross Island Parkway, according to Kevin Turner, a spokesperson for the Department.
The crews are also beginning to move from primary Beaufort County routes to high-traffic secondary roads and main roads that connect people from outside the county, such as S.C. 46 and U.S. 17, Turner said.
Never miss a local story.
“There’s very little cloud coverage, which is favorable, and we’ve got better temperatures that yesterday, so we’re hoping to make a lot of headway,” he said.
Residents are still advised to stay off the roads if possible, as freezing overnight temperatures did make conditions worse and melting snow may not help the situation either.
“With the sun coming out, it can melt some of the ice,” Turner said. “If the ice melts, the roads can actually become more slick, so we’re working to maintain traction as best as possible.”
Crews are using salt, sand and the chemical treatment brine to try and maintain traction on Beaufort County bridges.
Since 7 a.m. Thursday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office had responded to 86 traffic accidents and 40 of those involved at least some type of injury.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments