When will the snow and ice melt in the Lowcountry?

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall. Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall. Jay Karr Staff video

