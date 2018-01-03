When will the snow and ice melt in the Lowcountry?

The abnormal winter storm that swept through the Lowcountry on Wednesday brought snow, ice and hazardous road conditions to Beaufort County.
But don’t expect the ice to melt just yet.
Carl Barnes at the National Weather Service in Charleston said whatever melting may happen during the few hours it’s above freezing the rest of this week will refreeze when temperatures dip at night.
Sunday will have higher temperatures during the day and night, Barnes said, and so melting without refreezing likely won’t happen until then.
Thursday’s forecast shows a high of 42 degrees with west winds around 9 to 14 miles per hour. Thursday night’s low will drop to 21 degrees with 6 to 8 mph winds coming from the northwest.
Friday will have a high of 40 degrees and west winds of 6 to 8 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low of 22.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Saturday night’s low will drop to 25.
Sunday will have a high near 50 degrees during the day, and a low of 40 degrees at night.
