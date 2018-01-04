Which Beaufort County offices, schools and day cares will still be closed on Thursday?

Because ice and snow are still covering roadways, a handful of offices, schools and child care centers in Beaufort County have announced they will stay closed on Thursday.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local municipalities and agencies, are advising motorists to stay off the roads until conditions improve.
Here are the agencies that will be closed on Thursday:
Schools and Child care agencies
▪ Jasper County School District
▪ John Paul II Catholic School
▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School
▪ Hilton Head Preparatory School
▪ Technical College of the Lowcountry
▪ Life House Child Enrichment Station
▪ Savannah College of Art and Design
▪ University of South Carolina Beaufort will resume classes at noon on Thursday.
Agencies
▪ Beaufort County Library System
▪ Beaufort County government offices will be closed.
▪ Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will be closed until noon.
▪ Beaufort Memorial outpatient services and clinics in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hampton will be closed. The hospital and emergency room will remain open.
