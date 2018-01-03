A deputy blocks the eastbound lanes of the Cross Island Parkway ramp at Gumtree Road.
Do you live in a gated community on Hilton Head? Here’s what you need to know about road clearing

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 02:03 PM

When it comes to clearing roadways of snow and ice in Hilton Head Island’s gated communities, each are on their own.

According to Kevin Turner, the district engineer for the S.C. Department of Transportation, there are no plans to clear roads in gated communities.

“The gated communities are private, so they aren’t even public routes,” Turner said. “So there are no plans to clear them.”

Of those gated communities that responded to requests for comment, plans for clearing roadways are sparse.

Sea Pines is sanding primary roads and has a plan to clear roads of falling debris, according to Sonja Campbell, a Sea Pines maintenance administrator.

According to a release from the Sea Pines Community Services Associates, maintenance crews are out trying to “eliminate as much danger as possible” from low-hanging tree limbs covered in ice.

The release said driving conditions on Sea Pines roads are “getting very slick and dangerous,” and residents should stay off the roads. Leisure paths are also icy, the release said.

Hilton Head Plantation, Long Cove Club and Palmetto Dunes are asking residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve. There are no plans for clearing away ice and snow.

“We are advising everyone to hunker down because obviously our area is not equipped for the weather,” said Peter Kristian, general manager of Hilton Head Plantation. “Mother Nature will eventually warm up.”

Palmetto Dunes Property Owners Association CEO Andrew Schumacher said Palmetto Dunes residents and visitors are advised to avoid traveling until conditions improve.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

