Traffic flows smoothly to and from Hilton Head Island to the mainland across the J. Wilton Graves Bridge on Thursday. The sole crossing connecting the Hilton Head to the mainland stayed open throughout Wednesday’s winter storm. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
Are the U.S. 278 bridges headed on and off Hilton Head open?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 11:39 AM

The only bridge or road closures announced on Hilton Head Island Thursday are the Cross Island Parkway and the Sol Blatt Bridge, which leads on to the Cross Island Parkway, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The bridges leading onto and off the island from Bluffton and all other bridges on the island remain open following Wednesday’s snow and freezing rainfall throughout the Lowcountry.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

