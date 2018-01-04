Are the U.S. 278 bridges headed on and off Hilton Head open?

The only bridge or road closures announced on Hilton Head Island Thursday are the Cross Island Parkway and the Sol Blatt Bridge, which leads on to the Cross Island Parkway, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The bridges leading onto and off the island from Bluffton and all other bridges on the island remain open following Wednesday’s snow and freezing rainfall throughout the Lowcountry.
To see more information on bridge openings and closings throughout Beaufort County, click here.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
