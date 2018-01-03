Here’s what SC did and didn’t do to prepare Beaufort County bridges and roads for ice

1:11 Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls Pause

0:56 How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

0:51 Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

1:07 Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

0:36 McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

1:12 Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?