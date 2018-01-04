The Cross Island Bridge remained closed Thursday morning.
Some Beaufort County bridges reopened following SC winter storm, others closed

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 09:44 AM

Some Beaufort County bridges have reopened Thursday morning after rain, freezing rain and snow hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

The Rose Dhu and Steel bridges reopened as of 9 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Cross Island Bridge, including the Sol Blatt Bridge, remain closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution on roadways, as many remain covered in snow and ice. Reports of trees weighted down with ice that are now leaning over roads have also reached the Sheriff’s Office.

If possible, residents are encouraged by law enforcement to stay home until conditions improve.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

