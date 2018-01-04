Beaufort County storm stats: You don’t even want to know how different Jan. 3, 2017 was

More Videos

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Pause
Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look 1:28

Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 1:22

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles

Flying through the snowstorm at 'The Sands' in Port Royal 0:38

Flying through the snowstorm at 'The Sands' in Port Royal

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

  • Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow

    This drone video shows an unusual sight: snow-covered buildings and palmetto trees in downtown Bluffton. Submitted by Michael Rapoport.

This drone video shows an unusual sight: snow-covered buildings and palmetto trees in downtown Bluffton. Submitted by Michael Rapoport. Michael Rapoport Submitted
This drone video shows an unusual sight: snow-covered buildings and palmetto trees in downtown Bluffton. Submitted by Michael Rapoport. Michael Rapoport Submitted

Weather

Beaufort County storm stats: You don’t even want to know how different Jan. 3, 2017 was

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 12:34 PM

UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO

A winter storm hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday, and for the first time in years it snowed in Beaufort County.

Snowfall is rare in this area, having snowed only eight times in the last 53 years. A freezing rain, sleet and dusting of snow last happened in February 2014. Before that, Beaufort County saw 3 inches in February 2010. The Christmas storm of 1989 brought about 5 inches of snow.

Yesterday’s storm statistics are still preliminary, according to Ron Morales at the National Weather Service in Charleston. Morales said temperature and wind speed are taken from nearby Savannah because the information was not yet available for Beaufort County.

Here’s what we know about Wednesday’s storm:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Estimated total snowfall: 2 to 4 inches in the more coastal areas of Beaufort County; 4 to 6 inches in the more inland portions of the county, near the border of Jasper County.

Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the NWS said Wednesday evening Hilton Head Island reported 4.5 inches of snow, Bluffton reported 4 inches, and the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport reported 1.2 inches.

Lowest temperature: About 20 degrees

Highest temperature: About 30 degrees

Highest wind speed: 17 miles per hour, with gusts up to 22 mph. Wind chills dropped to about 8 degrees Wednesday evening.

A year ago, the weather looked very different for Beaufort County. On Jan. 3, 2017, a high of 71 was reported, with a low of 60, according to the Weather Underground.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Pause
Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look 1:28

Wondering what Hunting Island looks like after all that snow? Take a look

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 1:22

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles

Flying through the snowstorm at 'The Sands' in Port Royal 0:38

Flying through the snowstorm at 'The Sands' in Port Royal

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

  • When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles

    One of Hilton Head Island's most iconic spots was covered in icicles Thursday morning after a winter storm plowed through the Lowcountry on Wednesday. Here's a look at Harbour Town in Sea Pines.

When paradise freezes over: See Harbour Town coated in icicles

View More Video