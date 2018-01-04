Flying into Hilton Head? Here’s what to expect after the snow.

The runway at the Hilton Head Island Airport remained closed Thursday morning after Hilton Head received 4.5 inches of snow Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, the airport runway would remain closed until 4 p.m., said Beaufort County airports director Jon Rembold. That time could change based on weather conditions, and especially whether the sun melts the ice on the runway.
The helicopter used for medical evacuations was still available for use. But it hadn’t been operated during the winter weather as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Rembold said.
The Hilton Head Island Airport originally closed its runway as the winter weather conditions began threatening the safety of the roads Wednesday. Three flights were canceled Wednesday, and at least two were canceled Thursday.
The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport also shut down its runways Wednesday and Thursday evening, leaving thousands of passengers flightless.
Wednesday brought freezing rain that transitioned to snow in the afternoon, bringing one of eight snowfalls to the area in the past 53 years. The weather conditions caused dozens of traffic accidents on slippery roads.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Beaufort County until 11 a.m. Thursday.
