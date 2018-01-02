Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how rare that actually is

More Videos

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

Pause
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

How to make it snow in South Carolina

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy 3:43

Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

  • Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

    Snow — or ice — accumulation is not a common occurrence in the Lowcountry. Since 1973, Beaufort County has only seen five significant winter storms.

Snow — or ice — accumulation is not a common occurrence in the Lowcountry. Since 1973, Beaufort County has only seen five significant winter storms. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com File photos
Snow — or ice — accumulation is not a common occurrence in the Lowcountry. Since 1973, Beaufort County has only seen five significant winter storms. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com File photos

Weather

Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how rare that actually is

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

January 02, 2018 04:59 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 9 MINUTES AGO

Chances are increasing that the Lowcountry could see snow Wednesday — marking a very rare event for the South Carolina coast.

A winter storm warning has been issued from Wednesday morning through the evening. James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Beaufort County should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow by the end of the day. Schools and daycares across the Lowcountry have already announced Wednesday closings.

According to the weather service, Hilton Head Island, Hunting Island, and Daufuskie Island have the highest chance of seeing snow in Beaufort County between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday. Hilton Head Island has a 66 percent chance of seeing more than 1 inch of snow tomorrow, while Hunting Island has a 75 percent chance and Bluffton has a 46 percent chance of seeing more than 1 inch of snow.

“Tomorrow has the potential to be a significant and rare event,” Carpenter said Tuesday afternoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s been eight years since the Lowcountry saw at least 3 inches of snow, according to the weather service. In February, 2010, Beaufort received 3 inches of snow — the biggest snowstorm in more than a decade, with some areas of Charleston seeing over 4 inches of snow.

However, February, 2014 was the last time a winter storm with freezing rain, sleet, and a dusting of snow hit the Lowcountry hard enough to close down Hilton Head bridges for several hours.

The Christmas storm of 1989 was the last significant winter storm in the Lowcountry — shattering many snowfall records across the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston received more than 7 inches of snow, while Beaufort saw 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

To put that into perspective, there have been eight total snowfall events in Beaufort County in the last 53 years, according to SCDNR data. The county has a 9 percent chance of seeing snow every year and only has seen five years on record with snowfall over .1 inches.

Authorities are warning travelers to keep their eye on the weather throughout Thursday.

“Any amount of snow will be will be significant since we’re in the South,” Michael Stroz, National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday.

Here’s the latest forecast for Beaufort County.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

Pause
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

How to make it snow in South Carolina

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy 3:43

Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

  • Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

    Beaufort County could see up to 2 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Here's when weather models show the snow moving into the Lowcountry — and what areas are expected to see the most.

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

View More Video