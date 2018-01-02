Lowcountry braces for snow, winter storm. Here’s how rare that actually is

1:07 Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow Pause

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

0:54 Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

0:58 How to make it snow in South Carolina

1:12 Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

3:43 Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy

0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

1:02 Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras