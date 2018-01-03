‘8 miles in 6.5 hours:’ Nightmare traffic reported near SC-Georgia border

More Videos

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Pause
Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

  • Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

    Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia.

Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com
Traffic on southbound I-95 outside of Hardeeville was hardly moving just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and some ice over the Lowcountry and portions of southeast Georgia. Caitlin Turner cturner@islandpacket.com

Traffic

‘8 miles in 6.5 hours:’ Nightmare traffic reported near SC-Georgia border

By Mandy Matney, Kelly Meyerhofer And Wade Livingston

mmatney@islandpacket.com

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 09:12 PM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

Slippery, snowy, icy conditions have snarled traffic along I-95, leading to some drivers stuck for hours along the stretch of highway connecting South Carolina to Georgia.

The issue seems to stem from the elevated bridge that crosses the state lines, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

“What the issue is, when you start to cross into Georgia, tractor-trailers are having an extremely tough time getting up and over the bridge,” Southern said.

Between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., eight incidents were reported along I-95 in Jasper County, with the majority occurring after 4 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 7 p.m all lanes of I-95 south were blocked two miles north of the Georgia state line because of a disabled vehicle, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

The right lane of I-95 south is blocked four miles north of Exit 8 onto U.S. 278-Hilton Head Island because of a disabled vehicle, according to SCDOT.

Both incidents were ongoing as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Leaving Bluffton around 1 p.m., a reporter with The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette said she had not made it to Savannah as of 8 p.m. She confirmed two tractor-trailers southbound and one northbound. An editor for the newspapers reported a commute of more than four hours from Bluffton to Savannah.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Pause
Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

  • Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

    A vehicle appears to have slid on ice on the Bluffton Flyover early Wednesday morning. The vehicle was still on the road around 10:30 a.m. and the Hilton Head Bridges remained open.

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

View More Video