Thursday storm center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm late Wednesday, but that doesn’t diminish the threat to Beaufort County, meteorologists say.

The change in wind speed from 140 mph to the current 110 mph doesn’t change the amount of rainfall expected over the Lowcountry, said James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“Hilton Head Island is probably looking at something like 2-4 inches of rain with some isolated higher amounts. That’s a big threat, regardless of category,” he added.

The Beaufort County forecast says tropical storm-level conditions are possible starting on Friday with rain continuing into the weekend.

The latest

