Webcams: Watch Hurricane Florence’s effects on Beaufort County traffic, beaches

Whether you are planning to hit the road or hunker down as Hurricane Florence spins toward the Carolinas, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home or hotel.
There are a number of online cameras in the Beaufort County area that show live footage.
Keep in mind that some of the cameras may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.
Here’s where you can monitor South Carolina beaches:
Hilton Head
Charleston
Myrtle Beach
You can also look at the current road conditions in Beaufort County on local traffic cams.
Or look at local highways and interstates on SCDOT’s cameras.
If you want to see how things are farther inland and south, such as in Savannah, Columbia and Summerville, you can check out Weatherbug’s weather cameras.
