Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway toll to be lifted before Hurricane Florence

Drivers on Hilton Head Island will not have to pay a toll on the Cross Island Parkway starting Tuesday, due to the mandatory evacuation order that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued for the South Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The Cross Island Parkway is identified as an evacuation route.

The toll will be waived when the evacuation order goes into effect Tuesday, Sept. 11 at noon. Until then, drivers will still have to pay the toll, according to SCDOT.

The toll cost of traveling on the parkway is typically $1.25 for a two-axle vehicle each way.

