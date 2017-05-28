Keep this hurricane preparation checklist handy in case of emergency

If a huge force of nature with the energy of several hundred hydrogen bombs comes barreling toward the Lowcountry, residents should be prepared for decisions and deadlines.

Here are some guidelines:

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW

▪ Put together your hurricane kit in an easy-to-carry container.

▪ Decide where to go in the event of a hurricane evacuation and how to get there.

▪ Assign each family member a task to cut down on chaos.

▪ Make arrangements for pets — American Red Cross shelters won’t take them.

▪ Catalog your possessions.

▪ Photograph valuables. Make sure you have enough film or disk space for “Before” and “After” photos. There are several online tools, including smartphone and tablet apps, that can assist you.

▪ Have adequate insurance. Read your policy.

▪ Keep a list of emergency phone numbers nearby.

▪ Keep family records and documents accessible and protected.

▪ If you have a boat, consider safe anchorage options.

▪ Purchase a cooler that keeps things cold for up to five or six days.

IF A HURRICANE THREATENS

▪ Make sure your car is filled with gas.

▪ Refill prescription drugs.

▪ Have cash or travelers checks available.

▪ Pack irreplaceable items, such as photo albums, to take with you. Put important family documents and records in a waterproof container.

AROUND THE HOUSE

▪ Close windows, doors and hurricane shutters. If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.

▪ Put loose outdoor items in storage.

▪ Turn off propane tank.

▪ Unplug small appliances.

▪ Turn refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting. Keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if power goes out.

▪ Check for loose gutters and spouts.

▪ Move valuables to higher levels.

▪ Move furniture away from windows and cover with plastic.

▪ Remove valuables, such as furniture and rugs, from floor of house.

▪ Secure windows and doors from the inside.

▪ Trim dead branches.

▪ Anchor small sheds.

▪ Put chlorine in pool; protect filter motor.

▪ Dangerous chemicals, insecticides, herbicides and gasoline should be put in watertight containers and in a high spot.

▪ Store drinking water in clean bathtubs, jugs and bottles. You should have enough water on hand for seven days.

TIPS FOR YOUR CELLPHONE

▪ Program emergency contact numbers.

▪ Designate someone out of the area as a central contact.

▪ Make certain all family members know whom to contact if they become separated.

▪ Keep phone batteries charged at all times.

▪ Forward your home number to your cellphone number in the event of an evacuation.

▪ Often in an emergency, text messages will go through quicker than voice calls.

WHEN YOU EVACUATE

▪ Turn off electricity at the main breaker and shut off gas.

▪ Towels or rugs should be put around openings to reduce seepage.

▪ Lock all doors.

▪ If there’s something that’s really valuable to you, stick it in the dishwasher and close the door.

▪ Register yourself as “safe and well” at www.redcross.org/safeandwell or by calling 1-866-GET-INFO. Concerned family and friends can search for their loved one’s name, an “as of” date and the messages selected.