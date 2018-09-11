Despite governor’s order, Beaufort County schools will remain closed Wednesday

Despite South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s order Tuesday morning to reopen schools in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties Wednesday following his decision to lift the mandatory evacuation in those counties, Beaufort County schools will remain closed.
The Beaufort County School District is “re-evaluating its capacity to reopen schools later this week based on the availability of staff, many of whom have already evacuated,” according to district spokesperson Jim Foster.
When asked in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff P.J. Tanner said the school district must first evaluate how many teachers and staff evacuated ahead of the order.
“We have to be careful we’re not asking them to come back to Beaufort County through a storm,” he said.
The district, Tanner said, is expected to make a decision on its reopening date today.
McMaster rescinded the order Tuesday for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties — less than 24 hours after he placed an evacuation order on the state’s entire coastline.
This story will be updated as more information is available regarding the reopening of schools.
