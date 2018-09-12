What is a storm surge? Possibly one of the most dangerous parts of Florence, experts say

A storm surge is considered one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane in coastal areas like Beaufort County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beaufort County was not under a storm surge warning as of Wednesday morning, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Charleston said Hurricane Florence forecasts are changing “fairly quickly.”

A storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, which go above and beyond the typical tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The wind circulating around the storm pushes water from the ocean to the shore.

The higher water level can cause coastal flooding, which can be worse if the storm surge occurs during high tide.

Waves created by the surge can also severely erode beaches and coastal highways, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Last year, Hurricane Irma had a storm surge that flooded parts of Beaufort County.

See how a storm surge could affect your neighborhood here.