Here are all the contacts you’ll want to have saved in your phone before Hurricane Florence

Getting ready for a hurricane involves lots of details, which makes it easy to get overwhelmed.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of all the website to follow, phone numbers to call and Facebook pages to check in order to stay up to date on information and report events in the midst of an emergency.

Emergency management contacts

South Carolina Division of Emergency Management: www.scemd.org. 803-737-8500 Twitter: @SCEMD. Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCEMD/

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Federal Emergency Management Agency: www.fema.gov. 202-646-2500. Twitter: @fema. Facebook: www.facebook.com/FEMA/

Federal Alliance for Safe Homes: www.flash.org. 850-385-7233. Twitter: @FederalAlliance. Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/federalalliance/

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov. Twitter: @NWSNHC. Facebook: www.facebook.com/NWSNHC

National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page: www.nasa.gov/ mission_pages/hurricane s/main/index.html. Twitter: @NASAHurricane.

South Carolina Electric and Gas: www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies: (Features checklists for outages, emergency contacts for downed lines and information on how to report a power outage, as well as other preparation tips.) Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465 Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083. Twitter: @scegnews. Facebook: www.facebook.com/scegnews/

S.C. Office of Attorney General: To report price gouging at gas stations: pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953. Twitter: @SCAttyGenOffice Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCAttyGen

Local Agencies

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: www.bcso.net. Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeaufortCoSO Twitter: @BCSOPIO

Town of Hilton Head Island: www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC/. Twitter: @HHIEmergency

Town of Bluffton: www.townofbluffton.sc.gov. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Bluffton-Government-132462416781170/. Twitter: @TownofBluffton

Beaufort County Re-entry Hotline: 1-800-963-5023

Hurricane apps

Here is a sampling of apps you may want to download:

Beaufort County Emergency Management: This free mobile app from the Sheriff’s Office will help you prepare and plan for how to respond to a disaster in your area. It includes alerts, an evacuation map and a list of contact information and locations for various services.

NOAA Weather Radar: View animated weather radar images and hyperlocal storm patterns. Freefor iPhone and iPad.

Hurricane by American Red Cross: The free app for iPhone and Android helps you stay up to date with NOAA alerts, along with providing a way to connect with friends and family and let them know you are OK. It also has a flashlight, strobe and alarm. There is a second free app with first-aid advice for situations ranging from anaphylactic shock to heart attacks. To download both apps, visit: redcross.org/mobile-apps/hu rricane-app.

The Weather Channel: The go-to source for all things weather-related offers free apps for iPhone/iPad and Android.