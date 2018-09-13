Expert: Florence may be slowing and weakening, but Beaufort Co. isn’t in the clear yet

Thursday 11:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Florence has continued to slow down and weaken but tropical storm conditions are still in the forecast for Beaufort County, meteorologists say.

The Category 2 storm isn’t predicted to strengthen before hitting the Carolina coast.

“It’s not expected to make landfall as a major hurricane anymore,” Christina Speciale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston said. “We’re expecting it to weaken even further to a tropical storm once it enters into South Carolina.”

Speciale said the slowing of the storm is why meteorologists are expecting it to be such a “prolonged event,” bringing lots of rain and wind to the area.

She said Beaufort County can expect to see mainly tropical storm conditions this weekend, with possible stronger wind bursts. Tropical storm wind speeds are between 39 mph and 73 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 11 a.m. update, Beaufort County was not included in a storm-surge watch, hurricane watch, or tropical storm watch but that may change later in the day, Speciale said. She said the National Weather Service in Charleston and the National Hurricane Center would be meeting Thursday afternoon to determine if any areas — including Beaufort County — need to be upgraded to a tropical storm watch.

“Despite it being quote unquote only a tropical storm, it’s still a significant event,” Speciale said. She said tropical storms bring heavy rainfall and powerful winds that can lead to power outages and downed trees.

“People are going to get hung up on the category of the storm, but what’s more important to note is that it’s very big and slow moving,” James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston said early Thursday.





The storm’s winds continued to decrease to 105 mph, but that hasn’t changed the amount of rain expected over the Lowcountry, he explained.

“That rain is going to happen regardless of category,” Carpenter said. “Hilton Head Island is probably looking at something like 2 to 4 inches of rain with some isolated higher amounts. That’s a big threat, regardless of category.”