S.C. Marines follow McMaster’s lead, cancel Parris Island evacuation ahead of Florence

Recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island prepare to evacuate to Marine Corps Logistic Base Albany following an evacuation order directed by Brig. Gen. James Glynn, the depot’s commanding general. Glynn would later rescind that order Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted a mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort County, which the governor issued the day before. The recruits will stay on Parris Island, which is closed to the public as the depot prepares for weather associated with Hurricane Florence, according to Marine Corps officials. Sgt. Dana Beesley U.S. Marine Corps