What you need to know about flying in and out of Lowcountry airports ahead of Florence

Air travel will continue to be disrupted throughout the Southeast as Hurricane Florence moves in.
Some airlines have already announced their plans to waive any flight change fees due to the looming storm.
The airports themselves, though, remain open — for now.
Here’s where all of the major airports serving the Lowcountry stand in remaining open.
Charleston International Airport
The airport may be forced to close at midnight Thursday due to the impending storm, according to its website.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
No announcements have been made on widespread airport service changes.
Hilton Head Island Airport
The airport has not announced any changes to service.
This story will be updated with any changes.
