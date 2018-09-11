Hilton Head Island's IHOP restaurant, photographed on Thursday, is partially obscured by vegetation in this view taken from the bike path along William Hilton Parkway.
Here are some Beaufort County restaurants open during Hurricane Florence evacuation

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2018 09:31 AM

Here are some Beaufort County restaurants that will be open during the Hurricane Florence evacuation:

Bluffton

IHOP — OPEN; normal hours: 24/7

First Watch — OPEN; normal hours: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Old Town Dispensary — OPEN; normal hours this week

Squat N Gobble — OPEN; normal hours this week

Beaufort

IHOP — OPEN; normal hours

Hilton Head

Starbucks — OPEN but closing Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Smokehouse — OPEN

Charlie’s Green Star — OPEN; normal hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aunt Chilada’s — OPEN

The Boardroom — OPEN

Carolina Crab Company — OPEN

The Crazy Crab — OPEN

Harbour Town — OPEN

Fishcamp on Broad Creek — OPEN

Reilley’s Grill and Bar — OPEN

Reilley’s North End Pub — OPEN

We are calling local restaurants to see who will be open this week and updating this list throughout the day.

If you know a restaurant will be open and isn’t listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com.

