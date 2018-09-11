Here are some Beaufort County restaurants open during Hurricane Florence evacuation

Here are some Beaufort County restaurants that will be open during the Hurricane Florence evacuation:
Bluffton
IHOP — OPEN; normal hours: 24/7
First Watch — OPEN; normal hours: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Old Town Dispensary — OPEN; normal hours this week
Squat N Gobble — OPEN; normal hours this week
Beaufort
IHOP — OPEN; normal hours
Hilton Head
Starbucks — OPEN but closing Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Smokehouse — OPEN
Charlie’s Green Star — OPEN; normal hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Aunt Chilada’s — OPEN
The Boardroom — OPEN
Carolina Crab Company — OPEN
The Crazy Crab — OPEN
Harbour Town — OPEN
Fishcamp on Broad Creek — OPEN
Reilley’s Grill and Bar — OPEN
Reilley’s North End Pub — OPEN
We are calling local restaurants to see who will be open this week and updating this list throughout the day.
If you know a restaurant will be open and isn’t listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com.
