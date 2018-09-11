Trash service was suspended in Beaufort County because of Florence. Here’s when it’ll resume

Although mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Florence have been lifted in Beaufort County, not everything will be back to normal by Wednesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, here’s a lowdown of when trash and recycling services will resume operations.
Town of Bluffton
In a reply to a comment on its Facebook page, the town said it is waiting to hear from Waste Management on when trash pickup will resume.
Beaufort County Collection Sites
The county has not made any decision on when it plans to reopen, though its 11 county trash and recycling sites are typically closed on Wednesdays.
Waste Management
Waste Management has suspended operations in Beaufort County and has not yet decided when they will resume.
May River Disposal
The company’s website says it remains closed until further notice and its phone lines currently lead to an automated message with the same information.
American Pride Waste Solutions
It is operating normally today and plans to operate normally, “for now.” The company will be open Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
