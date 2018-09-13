Jasper County opens shelter, offers rides

Jasper County officials will open a shelter at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ridgeland School Complex . The entrance is located near the rear of the school, which is off Bus Loop Road.
In addition, the Jasper County School District will begin a transportation pick-up route at certain locations for residents who may not have transportation.
Pickups will start at 4 p.m., Thursday.
You can bring your pet, but you must bring food, a crate, and a leash.
Also, due to Hurricane Florence’s unpredictability and the high possibility of flooding for the area, the Jasper County Emergency Services has issued an advisory to county residents to get to higher ground.
That means any Jasper County resident who lives in evacuation zone A or low-lying areas needs to make sure they stay on high ground.
You can check if you live in a certain evacuation zone by downloading the South Carolina Emergency Manager app or click here.
Comments