Follow SC governor’s Hurricane Florence evacuation order, but settle ambiguity on Beaufort County lane reversal

We urge full compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort County.
He made the announcement Monday afternoon as Category 4 Hurricane Florence barreled across the Atlantic Ocean for a potential landfall in the state Thursday. Eight coastal counties are to evacuate, effective at noon Tuesday.
It has always been wise to leave early as a hurricane approaches the state. For many years, many people have worked hard to drill that into the public conscience.
This way, the governor says, 1 million people will be out of harm’s way, including those in hospitals and homes for the elderly. He acknowledged the inconvenience, but stressed that he did not want to see a single life lost in South Carolina.
Schools will be closed. State offices will be closed.
But there also is ambiguity in the order that we do not like.
McMaster announced lane-reversals of U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 in the county, but not really. That would happen only if needed. And the need would be determined locally, based on conditions at the time. And that decision will have a lot to do with public movement about the county.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice urging the public to evacuate before noon on Tuesday for their personal safety.
But, it said, unless the lane reversal takes place (with all lanes used for traffic headed west), travel within the county borders will be allowed. For example, you could come and go from Hilton Head Island.
That’s a mixed signal we’re not used to seeing when an evacuation is ordered. And it is made worse by the fact that Beaufort County appeared Monday to no longer be within the wide area of the hurricane’s potential landfall. Of course, that can change. And as McMaster said, it’s easier to “stand down” all the state resources it takes to pull off an evaucation than have them “stand up” at a moment’s notice.
The bottom line is that evacuation orders must be followed. That’s very clear. The public here has a good record of doing that, and we’d hate to see that willingness to obey become diluted by ambiguity.
