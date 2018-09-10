Are you prepared for a disaster or hurricane? FEMA wants you to get ready.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.
Hurricane Matthew swept into the Carolinas in 2016 and caused extensive damage in both states. But when adjusted for inflation the cost of Matthew pales in comparison to previous hurricanes. Here's a look at those costly hurricanes.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
It's been over a year since Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, leaving debris and uprooted trees across the island. Here's where some of that debris remains — and why it's not cleaned up.
Lowell Templeton was watching the tide roll in from his oceanfront condo on Hilton Head Island during Tropical Storm Irma. Then he saw a red light flashing near the shoreline. The light turned out to be Buoy 8, the infamous buoy that became tempor
Officials with South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism have announced that the campgrounds at Hunting Island State Park will reopen with new electrical and water service after Tropical Storm Irma caused excessive flooding.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.