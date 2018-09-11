What you need to know about Beaufort County hospitals during Florence evacuations

Despite a mandatory evacuation for Beaufort and Jasper counties ahead of Hurricane Florence, some hospitals will remain open on a limited basis, according to multiple news releases.
Hilton Head Hospital has been granted a waiver to remain open on the island and keep emergency room services going, according to a newsletter from Hilton Head Mayor David Bennett.
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare’s Facebook and Twitter pages say the hospital is only accepting emergency patients. Outpatient services have been canceled.
Beaufort Memorial Hospital received an exemption from the evacuation order, according to a news release. The hospital will remain open for emergencies only.
- The emergency room will remain open, and emergency OB services will be available.
- “Elective surgical cases” at the hospital and Beaufort Memorial Surgery Center are canceled through Friday, or until further notice.
- Radiation therapy, chemotherapy and infusion services are suspended from noon on Tuesday through Friday.
- Elective outpatient services will be closed from noon on Tuesday through Friday.
- Beaufort Memorial Physician practices will close at noon Tuesday and will remain closed through Friday.
St. Joseph’s/Candler will be closing all practices in South Carolina until at least Friday. Here is a full list of the closures.
- Hilton Head/Bluffton Radiation Oncology Center
- St. Joseph’s/Candler-SC Cancer Specialists at the Hilton Head and Okatie locations
- Center for Hyperbarics and Wound Care
- St. Joseph’s/Candler Medical Group at the Bluffton, Hilton Head and Ridgeland locations
- Specialist Offices at Belfair Towne Village
- The Center for Medication Management in Bluffton and Hilton Head
- The Imaging Center at Belfair Towne Village East
Hilton Head’s Volunteers in Medicine is closing its medical and dental clinics after noon on Tuesday, according to a news release. They will remain closed until further notice.
A spokesperson for Coastal Carolina Hospital did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Comments