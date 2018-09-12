Hurricane Florence track shifts south, could make South Carolina landfall, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence's track has shifted south, making it more likely for a South Carolina landfall. Multiple models overnight Tuesday showed the storm hovering near N.C., then going along the coast to southern S.C.
By
Wednesday storm center for Beaufort Co.: What you need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence

By Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2018 09:26 AM

Beaufort County, SC

As of Wednesday morning, Beaufort County continues to be outside the direct path of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Hurricane Center, however, the area will likely see effects of the storm.

If you have a storm-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on The Island Packet’s Facebook page or The Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.

We will post the answers to each question here and update this list throughout the day.

Bookmark this page for the latest information.

The latest

Beaufort Co. could see tropical storm-force winds starting tomorrow

— Weather expert: ‘Uncertainty is tremendous’ for Beaufort County

Could the evacuation for Beaufort Co. be reinstated?

Hurricane Florence already causing damage to Beaufort Co. businesses with whirlwind evacuations

The closures

What if I need to go to the hospital?

Are the Savannah and Charleston airports going to close?

When will trash service resume in Beaufort County?

Will Parris Island recruits graduate this week?

When will Beaufort Co. schools reopen?

What’s happened here so far

How many people evacuated Beaufort Co. before order went into effect?

At a press conference, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office explained why lane reversals didn't happen for Hurricane Florence.

By

Traffic

LIVE: Beaufort County traffic conditions

LIVE: South Carolina traffic conditions

LIVE: I-95 traffic conditions

Stay ready

Sign up for mobile news alerts

Information to store in your phone ahead of the storm

Sign up here for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division

If you see price gouging, here’s what you should do

5 of the most practical pieces of advice Hilton Head has learned from hurricanes

What should I be doing right now?

5 things you need to do when preparing for a hurricane

Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

Don’t forget your boat. Here’s how to secure it ahead of a hurricane

How do I know I’m prepared enough?

Weather report

Livestream of Hilton Head Island beaches

Tidal charts for the week

How does Hurricane Florence’s path compare to Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma?

What kind of damage could Hurricane Florence bring to South Carolina’s coast?

Here’s how to read updates on Hurricane Florence

Here’s what hurricane categories mean — and how much damage to expect

Hurricane hazards you should be aware of

Why ‘storm surge’ is one of the biggest threats to Beaufort County during a hurricane

Here’s how a storm surge could affect each Beaufort County town

Back in the day and other stuff

Close calls, regrets and other stories from those who stayed in Beaufort County during Hurricane Matthew

Beaufort County seems to be reacting differently to this storm. Why is that?

South Carolinians have evacuation on the mind. Just ask Google

Watch As Hurricane Hugo strengthens as it approaches the U.S. East Coast

Here’s how the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons differ

