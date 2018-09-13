How can I prepare beforehand for possible flooding from Hurricane Florence?

The National Weather Service’s most recent Hurricane Florence update projects the Lowcountry will receive roughly two inches of rain and potential storm surge effects that could lead to flooding.
Here’s what you should do to prepare before you or your property is affected by flooding, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Move to higher ground
FEMA suggests moving to elevated areas whenever and wherever possible — and that doesn’t mean the second floor of your house. If you can evacuate to higher elevation — even without the mandatory evacuation in place — FEMA highly recommends doing so.
Stay away from flood water
FEMA also advises not to walk or drive through water, because you don’t know how deep it may be. As little as a foot of water can cause a car to float and lead to drivers getting stuck, FEMA says.
Elevate heating systems
This includes water heaters and electric panels, according to FEMA. Flood waters can put out the gas that lights a heater, so get it off the ground if possible.
Get (or confirm) flood insurance
If your home is at risk for flooding, any damage caused may not be covered by standard home insurance. FEMA recommends purchasing additional flood insurance on your home if you can afford to do so.
Also, take pictures of your home before the storm hits. That way, you can show your insurance company a comparison to damage afterwards.
Check FloodSmart.gov
If you have any flooding questions before, during or after the storm, FEMA recommends visiting FloodSmart.gov.
Comments