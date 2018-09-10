Here is what the tide charts look like for Beaufort County this week

The exact track of Hurricane Florence on the Lowcountry remains unclear, but winds from the outermost parts of the storm are expected to start hitting the Carolinas late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Florence itself should hover over the Carolinas and slowly move inward throughout the day Thursday. The more rain it dumps on the coast, the worse the storm surges will be, which could be especially catastrophic at high tides.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s tide predictions for Beaufort — beginning with when winds should hit the mainland Wednesday night, through Saturday — are listed below.
Note that the exact tide timing can change based on your location in the county:
Wednesday
Low Tide
- 5:51 p.m.
Thursday
High Tide:
- 12:07 a.m.
- 12:31 p.m.
Low Tide:
- 6:11 a.m.
- 6:38 p.m.
Friday
High Tide:
- 12:53 a.m.
- 1:20 p.m.
Low Tide:
- 6:58 a.m.
- 7:27 p.m.
Saturday
High Tide:
- 1:41 a.m.
- 2:11 p.m.
Low Tide:
- 7:46 a.m.
- 8:17 p.m.
