SC governor: No evacuation for Beaufort County ahead of Florence as of Wednesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster did not reinstate the evacuation order for Beaufort County Wednesday — despite growing speculation as Hurricane Florence’s path continues to shift south.
Still, McMaster encouraged residents who live in “an area that usually floods” to evacuate.
“Go ahead and leave. Go find higher ground, because you may be in danger,” he said.
It was the third time in as many days that he has addressed the public on the storm, which was downgraded from Category 4 to 3 Wednesday afternoon.
On Monday, McMaster announced a coastal evacuation order for the entire state, which was to take effect at noon Tuesday.
About 20 hours later — a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday — McMaster lifted the order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties.
At that time, Beaufort County was not in the path — also known as the “cone of uncertainty” — of the storm. The county was also not included in any storm surge watch or hurricane watch issued by the National Hurricane Center.
But as of Wednesday afternoon, Beaufort County was back in the storm’s possible path, causing both residents and county officials to grow concerned of the storm’s potential impact on the area.
Meteorologist Bob Bright of the National Weather Service in Charleston said Florence could bring anywhere from a half-inch to as much as 10 inches. Bright continued to say that Beaufort County could expect tides to bring in some flooding “in the next two days.”
At a press conference Wednesday morning, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said the county was in “standby mode.”
Tanner continued by saying that another evacuation order for Beaufort County was possible and residents should “be prepared to move inward.”
“We’ve had some changes in the storm’s direction — some that are concerning us,” he said Wednesday. “... As we progress through the day and into the evening, we’re going to keep a close watch on the storm’s movement.”
The sheriff’s office urged residents to consider where they live and what happened to their property during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.
“If you’re not comfortable being there in those scenarios, then we strongly encourage you to take off and go somewhere safe now,” Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, commander of the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division, said Wednesday.
Baxley also stated that residents planning to evacuate should head toward Georgia and Florida, not further into South Carolina, where the storm is also expected to pose danger.
Comments