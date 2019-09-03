Tuesday storm center: What Beaufort County needs to know about Hurricane Dorian

Here are some hurricane hazards to be aware of, according to the National Weather Service Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding.

Beaufort County is preparing for possible effects related to the powerful and slow-moving Hurricane Dorian by mid-week.

A mandatory evacuation started at noon on Monday.

Below are links to questions and answers about the storm and preparations for it.

If you have a Hurricane Dorian-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com, comment on this story or direct message us on the Island Packet’s Facebook page or the Beaufort Gazette’s Facebook page.

We will post the answers to each question here and update this list.

Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest information available.

The latest

For the most recent Hurricane Dorian tracking map, visit islandpacket.com.

Beaufort Co. officially under hurricane, storm surge watches

When is Hurricane Dorian predicted to make landfall?

What’s in store for Beaufort County?

Which grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations are open?

Evacuation

Here’s a hurricane preparation checklist.

Here’s a list of important numbers to save on your phone.

Watch Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner’s Monday morning press conference.

What did Gov. Henry McMaster say about evacuating?

When and where will lanes be reversed for evacuation? Can I get onto Hilton Head?

What should I do with my pets?

How do I know if I live in an evacuation zone?

Airbnb offering free housing for evacuees.

When will Savannah’s Talmadge Memorial Bridge close?

Are shelters open and buses running in Beaufort and Jasper Counties?

Current conditions

LIVE: Beaufort County traffic conditions

LIVE: South Carolina traffic conditions

LIVE: I-95 traffic conditions

LIVE: Beach web cams