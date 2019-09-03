Will hospitals be open in Beaufort and Jasper counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian?

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is offering patients free virtual visits through its Care Anywhere app and website. Patients can also access the service outside of South Carolina.

Hilton Head Hospital and the Tidewatch Emergency Department are set to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian, according to the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare website.

Coastal Carolina Hospital will remain open for emergencies only, and expectant mothers should check with their doctors before coming to the hospital. All elective surgeries and outpatient departments at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital has received a waiver to “shelter in place” during the passage of the storm. The hospital’s emergency room will remain open, according to a hospital news release. Hospital staff started discharging and transferring between 25 and 30 patients to other facilities across the state on Monday and, as of Tuesday, those transfers have been completed spokesperson Courtney McDermott said.

All elective surgeries at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Beaufort Memorial Outpatients Surgery Center are canceled through the end of the week. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy and infusion services are available through Tuesday. All other outpatient services are closed through the end of the week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All Beaufort Memorial Physician Partner practices will be closed through the end of the week except for:

▪ Harrison Peeples Health Care Center — Varnville — will be open Tuesday and then closed for the rest of the week.

▪ Lady’s Island Internal Medicine — will be open Tuesday and then closed for the rest of the week.

▪ OBGYN Specialists — Beaufort and Bluffton — will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday and then closed for the rest of the week.

▪ Orthopaedic Specialists (Lowcountry Medical Group location) will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and then closed for the rest of the week.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is offering free virtual visits to those needing non-emergency medical care through Sept. 15, according to a news release.

Memorial Health is closing all of its physician practices in Savannah, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Pooler and Bluffton on Tuesday and Wednesday. Memorial Health University Medical Center will remain open, according to an email sent to patients.