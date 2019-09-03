What restaurants are open in Beaufort Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday?

Hurricane Dorian continues to slam Bahamas while slowly moving northwestward Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha South, GA.

Here are restaurants in Beaufort County reported to be open as of Tuesday morning.

Beaufort

Q on Bay, Beaufort — OPEN







Port Royal







Roadhouse — OPEN







Hardeeville







Southern Spice — OPEN until 3 p.m.







Okatie







Nonna Rosa Restaurant — OPEN from 4-10 p.m.







All Wendy’s locations — OPEN The Cracked Egg, Okatie — OPEN

Bluffton

Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN

Which Wich, Bluffton — OPEN until 3 p.m.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Restaurant, Bluffton — OPEN for lunch

Katie O’Donald’s, Bluffton — OPEN

Oak Terrace at Rose Hill — OPEN until 4 p.m.

Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen, Bluffton — OPEN

Outback Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN

Avocado Bleu, Bluffton — OPEN (Offering 20 percent off all prepared meals out of the coolers until the storm passes)

Olive Garden, Bluffton — OPEN

Corner Perk, Bluffton — OPEN

Old Town Dispensary, Bluffton — OPEN

The Pearl Kitchen and Bar — OPEN

Truffles, Bluffton — OPEN

Longhorn Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN

Giuseppi’s, Hilton Head and Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner

One Hot Mama’s, Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner

Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Diner, Hilton Head — OPEN

B’s Kitchen — OPEN

Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN

CQ’s Restaurant — OPEN

ELA’s on the Water — OPEN

Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head — OPEN

Stacks, Hilton Head — OPEN until 1 p.m.

Palmetto Bay SunRise Cafe — OPEN until 2 p.m.

Phillys Cafe and Deli — OPEN until 5 p.m.

Wayback Cafe — OPEN

Jane Bistro and Bar — OPEN

Coconutz Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN (Hurricane party: $3 craft brews, $3 peppermint schnapps and $3 fireball)

SERG Takeout Kitchen — OPEN until 4 p.m.

The Lodge, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner

Callahans Sports Bar And Deluxe Grill — OPEN

Munchies — OPEN

If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com