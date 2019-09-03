Weather News
What restaurants are open in Beaufort Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday?
Hurricane Dorian continues to slam Bahamas while slowly moving northwestward
Here are restaurants in Beaufort County reported to be open as of Tuesday morning.
Beaufort
Port Royal
Hardeeville
Okatie
All Wendy’s locations — OPEN
The Cracked Egg, Okatie — OPEN
Bluffton
Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN
Which Wich, Bluffton — OPEN until 3 p.m.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Restaurant, Bluffton — OPEN for lunch
Katie O’Donald’s, Bluffton — OPEN
Oak Terrace at Rose Hill — OPEN until 4 p.m.
Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen, Bluffton — OPEN
Outback Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN
Avocado Bleu, Bluffton — OPEN (Offering 20 percent off all prepared meals out of the coolers until the storm passes)
Olive Garden, Bluffton — OPEN
Corner Perk, Bluffton — OPEN
Old Town Dispensary, Bluffton — OPEN
The Pearl Kitchen and Bar — OPEN
Truffles, Bluffton — OPEN
Longhorn Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN
Giuseppi’s, Hilton Head and Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner
One Hot Mama’s, Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Diner, Hilton Head — OPEN
B’s Kitchen — OPEN
Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN
CQ’s Restaurant — OPEN
ELA’s on the Water — OPEN
Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head — OPEN
Stacks, Hilton Head — OPEN until 1 p.m.
Palmetto Bay SunRise Cafe — OPEN until 2 p.m.
Phillys Cafe and Deli — OPEN until 5 p.m.
Wayback Cafe — OPEN
Jane Bistro and Bar — OPEN
Coconutz Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN (Hurricane party: $3 craft brews, $3 peppermint schnapps and $3 fireball)
SERG Takeout Kitchen — OPEN until 4 p.m.
The Lodge, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner
Callahans Sports Bar And Deluxe Grill — OPEN
Munchies — OPEN
If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com
Comments