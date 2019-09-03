Weather News

Water shutdowns announced for parts of Beaufort County in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Although some Beaufort County neighborhoods will have their water turned off Tuesday night, most residents will not be affected, according to a Beaufort-Jasper Water Sewer Authority news release.

The water at nine different locations will be turned off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, because of the “projected storm surge from Hurricane Dorian,” the release said.

As of Tuesday morning, the areas that will be affected include:

Bermuda Bluff

Birdfoot Landing

Coosaw Island

Distant Island

Horse Island Drive

Kingston Key Drive

Pine Island

Tansi Village

Warsaw Island

BJSWA originally listed Callawassie Island and Fripp Island on the list of places that would have water turned off but later clarified that customers may just experience low water pressure but not a total shut off, the release said.

“We will continue to evaluate the cut-off list based on updates to the forecast and the anticipated storm surge,” the release added.

After the service is restored, the areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

