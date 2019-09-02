Need help evacuating Beaufort Co. for Hurricane Dorian? Here’s bus and shelter info

Evacuation route for Hilton Head Island residents Beaufort County residents will be required to take predetermined routes that are based on where they live. Emergency officials might devise other evacuation routes depending on conditions that could include reversing lanes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort County residents will be required to take predetermined routes that are based on where they live. Emergency officials might devise other evacuation routes depending on conditions that could include reversing lanes.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches Beaufort County, a nearby shelter is opening for evacuees.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation of Beaufort County effective Monday at noon.

The Ridgeland/Hardeeville School Complex, at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland, opened at noon Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

That shelter is pet-friendly, but pet owners must bring their own kennel, leash and food for the animals. The leash must be no longer than 6 feet.

The Jasper County shelter cannot support individuals with special medical needs, according to a news release from Jasper County.

Those with special medical needs outside the means of the facility can call 855-472-3432 for assistance.

Hilton Head Island, Jasper Co. bus routes

Hilton Head Island:

A Palmetto Breeze bus for evacuation will be at 95 Mathews Drive — the former BI-LO grocery store in Port Royal Plaza —starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

It will remain on site until the bus is full.

For additional pickup locations, can call Palmetto Breeze at (843) 757-5782.

Jasper County:

Jasper County School District will begin a pickup route at noon Monday to bring residents who may not have a way to get to the shelter.

Buses will run approximately every hour from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to a news release from Jasper County.

The stops:

Pineland Fire Station at 3648 Cypress Branch Rd

Robertville Fire Station at 9705 Cotton Hill Rd

Coosawhatchie Fire Station at 6691 West Frontage Rd

Point South Fire Station at 630 Campground Rd

Cherry Point Fire Station at 2539 Argent Blvd.

Ridgeland Fire Department at 49 South Railroad Avenue

Tillman Fire Station at 30 Daniel O. Morris Blvd

Levy Fire Station at 2721 Levy Rd

Levy Fire Station at 3677 Bellinger Hill Rd

Roseland Fire Station at 4340 Coosaw Scenic Drive

Hardeeville Police Department at 26 Martin Street