Need help evacuating Beaufort Co. for Hurricane Dorian? Here’s bus and shelter info
Evacuation route for Hilton Head Island residents
As Hurricane Dorian approaches Beaufort County, a nearby shelter is opening for evacuees.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an evacuation of Beaufort County effective Monday at noon.
The Ridgeland/Hardeeville School Complex, at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland, opened at noon Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
That shelter is pet-friendly, but pet owners must bring their own kennel, leash and food for the animals. The leash must be no longer than 6 feet.
The Jasper County shelter cannot support individuals with special medical needs, according to a news release from Jasper County.
Those with special medical needs outside the means of the facility can call 855-472-3432 for assistance.
Hilton Head Island, Jasper Co. bus routes
Hilton Head Island:
A Palmetto Breeze bus for evacuation will be at 95 Mathews Drive — the former BI-LO grocery store in Port Royal Plaza —starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
It will remain on site until the bus is full.
For additional pickup locations, can call Palmetto Breeze at (843) 757-5782.
Jasper County:
Jasper County School District will begin a pickup route at noon Monday to bring residents who may not have a way to get to the shelter.
Buses will run approximately every hour from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to a news release from Jasper County.
The stops:
- Pineland Fire Station at 3648 Cypress Branch Rd
- Robertville Fire Station at 9705 Cotton Hill Rd
- Coosawhatchie Fire Station at 6691 West Frontage Rd
- Point South Fire Station at 630 Campground Rd
- Cherry Point Fire Station at 2539 Argent Blvd.
- Ridgeland Fire Department at 49 South Railroad Avenue
- Tillman Fire Station at 30 Daniel O. Morris Blvd
- Levy Fire Station at 2721 Levy Rd
- Levy Fire Station at 3677 Bellinger Hill Rd
- Roseland Fire Station at 4340 Coosaw Scenic Drive
- Hardeeville Police Department at 26 Martin Street
