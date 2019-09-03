Where to get sandbags in Beaufort Co. and more importantly, what to do with them

Looking for a better way to fill a sandbag? Here’s how Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighter Rickey Reinhardt shows you a homemade sand bag scooper you can make out of a piece of six-inch sewer pipe of the sort you can buy at a home improvement or hardware store. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighter Rickey Reinhardt shows you a homemade sand bag scooper you can make out of a piece of six-inch sewer pipe of the sort you can buy at a home improvement or hardware store.

Many coastal residents stock up on sandbags in preparation of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Sandbags can be a cheap and effective way to minimize flood damage if used correctly.

The City of Beaufort held a sandbag distribution Aug. 30. The city is not distributing any more sandbags for Hurricane Dorian, according to the city’s Facebook page.

You can buy sandbags at Lowe’s in Bluffton, Taylor’s Landscape in Bluffton or most hardware stores.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are some tips:

Remember vulnerable spots: Identify the most vulnerable points of entry for flood water in your home. Places to consider include garage doors, front doors, patio doors and low-entry windows.



Don’t fill your sandbags all the way: If you are filling bags yourself, try to keep them one half to two-thirds full of coarse sand, according to a tip sheet from the Louisiana State University Ag Center. Overfilled bags will be too firm, and will not nestle together when stacked to keep out flood water. Use a tarp if you have one: Before building your sandbag wall, try to lay a tarp over the base of the opening and run it up the wall, according to a Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency sandbag pamphlet. Place sandbags on the tarp and as you build upward, the bags will keep the tarp in place for an extra line of defense against flood water. Stagger sandbags when stacking: Try to create a patchwork wall with your sandbags, instead of lining them up directly on top of one another. Dug Stevenson, from Quinte Conservation, suggests alternating the orientation of sandbags “almost like a brick wall” with each row to make a tighter seal. After flood waters recede, dispose of sandbags immediately: Remember that your sandbags probably absorbed flood water, which according to Sandbag News can “contain sewage, oil, bacteria or other hazardous materials.” Don’t keep your used sandbags for another storm; dispose of them at a County Convenience Center once it reopens.

Need more information? Check out The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sandbagging techniques pamphlet here.

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet